Liverpool has a worrying flaw that has recently been exposed.

In the build-up to his team’s match against Liverpool at Griffin Park, Thomas Frank was keen to compliment the Reds.

“Liverpool are amazing at crossing, they are fantastic through the center, they are fantastic at counter-attacking high and deep, and they are really effective at offensive set-pieces, so they hit you from every angle,” the Brentford manager said before of the weekend match.

The 47-year-old outlined the reasons why Jurgen Klopp’s side is so difficult to beat, but Brentford came close on Saturday afternoon, highlighting a prior shortcoming.

The Bees designed an attacking strategy for the match that centred around deliveries into the penalty box, notably towards the back post, which was a novel way of breaking down the Reds’ defense.

Each of Liverpool’s three goals was the result of mayhem at the back post, with Trent Alexander-Arnold unable to control the crowd.

The full-back was frequently surrounded by three Brentford players, including Frank’s wide centre-backs, who occasionally joined attacks.

Both Ethan Pinnock and Pontus Jansson, who began in Frank’s back three on the day, scored their first goals and had a key role in their second after hitting the crossbar.

Since his purchase from Southampton, Virgil van Dijk has helped Liverpool overcome their incapacity to cope with aerial threats, after Klopp’s side had previously struggled against weaker opponents ready to hit long and exploit set-pieces.

Brentford’s crosses, on the other hand, generally avoided him on Saturday, as demonstrated below.

Second balls, rebounds, and moments of mayhem in the penalty box are unusual for Klopp’s team, but this was a reminder of life on Merseyside before Van Dijk’s high-profile move.

Liverpool had to commit to blocking crosses from wide areas as Brentford’s tactic became evident, and Klopp’s switch of Curtis Jones for Roberto Firmino seemed to make that more difficult.

The Reds lost control in the middle and did not have enough defensive presence out wide within their own half after adding a no.10 for a midfielder and moving to 4-2-3-1.

It’s logical to assume Jones was planned to depart the field. “The summary has come to an end.”