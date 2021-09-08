Liverpool fans attack FIFA after the trio was banned, calling it “absolute nonsense.”

Liverpool fans are furious after FIFA informed them that they will not be able to select their Brazilian players this weekend.

The Brazilian Football Association has requested that FIFA implement a five-day regulation, which means that eight Premier League players will be unavailable for selection this weekend.

The Reds are one of five Premier League clubs who will be affected by the move, which will also affect Manchester United in the Champions League next week.

Jurgen Klopp will be without Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho for the trip to Leeds United on Sunday due to a request from the Brazilian Football Association.

Clubs took a stand last month that players would not be allowed to represent their country during the current international break if matches were held in countries on the government’s red-list.

Everton, on the other hand, has dodged punishment, and Richarlison will play against Burnley on Monday.

This is due to the Blues’ positive connection with the Brazilian Football Association, as well as Richarlison’s participation in both the Copa America and the Olympics this summer.

However, Premier League clubs are now bearing the brunt of that position, and the whole event has enraged Liverpool fans.

“If you come back from a red list nation, you have to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel – not a hotel of your choosing, a hotel that someone tells you [to go to], adjacent to the airport or whatever,” Klopp remarked last month.

“It isn’t even close to being a spa hotel; it’s just eating, waiting, sleeping, and other things like that.

“As clubs, we are unable to do so. Not only do we play games at that time when they return, but they also lose 10 days of training if they are not positive [for COVID-19].

“You lose muscle in ten days – ask anyone: a doctor, a sports scientist – without any opportunity of moving. Atrophy is the way it is.

“Then you return, and it’s not just ten days; you have to begin training, you.”

