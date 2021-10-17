Liverpool fans are ecstatic at Mohamed Salah’s goal, which has been accompanied by brilliant alternative commentary.

In Liverpool’s triumph against Watford, Mohamed Salah produced yet another moment of brilliance that had fans salivating.

Salah single-handedly danced through the Watford defense with an attempt to match his last effort, which was regarded to be a goal of the season contender in his last Reds outing against Manchester City.

It was the 29-year-eighth old’s goal of the league season, and his tenth in as many games across all competitions, as he added to the discussion about whether he is the best player in the world right now.

On social media, fans praised fan-favorite analyst Peter Drury for providing different analysis on Salah’s solo effort for the Premier League’s overseas broadcasters, which was a truly unique goal.

“Salah, he’d never do something like that again, would he?” As the forward curved his shot around Ben Foster, he yelled, “Mo Salah has!”

“It’s like deja vu all over again.” A new set of blood is twisted by him.

“He’s ripping it out of defense all over the place!”

He took on three Watford players on the edge of the box, dancing past Juraj Kucka and Cucho Hernadez before beating Craig Cathcart twice.

Salah checked back his stride before looping the ball beyond Foster, sending the Northern Ireland international flailing the other way.

Drury is a fan favorite for his coverage of other high-profile events, such as Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Barcelona in 2019.

Claudio Ranieri, who took control of Watford for the first time on Saturday, agreed that his team had faced one of the greatest in the league.

“If Salah isn’t the best, he’s certainly one of the best in the world right now,” he remarked.

“Salah is in fantastic shape, and everything he touches turns into a goal.” Well done, both for him and for Liverpool.

“When you’re on the field against the major teams, you find out the reality.”