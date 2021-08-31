Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about Erling Haaland’s Virgil van Dijk admission.

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to respond to Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland’s comments on Virgil van Dijk.

On Wednesday, Norway takes on the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier, and Van Dijk has been recalled to the Dutch squad for the first time since suffering an injury against Everton last season.

And Haaland had this to say about Liverpool’s player ahead of the match.

“I believe he is the best defender on the team. “I believe quite a few others in the room concur with me,” Haaland told TV2.

“He is quick, strong, and intelligent, which are three qualities you must possess. I’ve had the opportunity to play against him twice.

“I’ve claimed he’s the best I’ve ever met. We’ll have to attempt to play around him since he’s a good player.”

Van Dijk has established a solid reputation since joining Liverpool for £75 million from Southampton in January 2018, earning multiple individual and team honours in the process.

Liverpool fans have taken to social media in response to the Norwegian forward’s words, expressing their delight at the comments from a player they would love to see line up at Anfield.