Liverpool fans appreciate Takumi Minamino’s song, which can be heard on the Kop.

After Takumi Minamino scored the fourth goal in Liverpool’s 4-0 thumping of Arsenal on Saturday, the Kop sang a song in his honor.

On 76 minutes, the 26-year-old replaced Diogo Jota and had an immediate impact, turning in a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross only seconds after coming on.

Since his arrival from RB Salzburg in January 2020, Minamino has struggled to get minutes.

The Japan international spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton in the Premier League, and he returned to Merseyside with a goal to prove.

He’s now scored his first Premier League goal of the season, but he’s already scored three goals in the Carabao Cup this season.

After his goal on Saturday, Liverpool fans showed their thanks by resurrecting his song on the Kop.

The words are as follows, set to the music of ABBA’s “Mamma Mia”:

Liverpool fans originally sang a rendition of the song shortly after his signing was revealed in December 2019 – and before he’d even kicked a ball for the Reds.

Despite a shaky start to life on Merseyside, Minamino could see more playing time in the coming months, with Roberto Firmino still out due to injury and the match schedule heating up.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will also be absent in January due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Minamino could make his first Champions League start of the season against Porto in midweek.