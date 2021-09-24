Liverpool delivered Man City a blow with the injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that both Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita will be missing against Manchester City next week.

Both midfielders have been ruled out for Saturday’s trip to Brentford after limping out in the Reds’ last two games against Crystal Palace and Norwich City, respectively.

And, speaking at his pre-match press conference before of his side’s match against the Bees, the German provided an update on the two, admitting that they may both be out until after the October international break.

Klopp told reporters, “It’s not 100 percent obvious when Thiago will be back.” “It’s a calf muscle,” says the author.

“Probably after the international break. Nothing earlier, in my opinion, is feasible. We’ll have to wait and see.

“It’s nothing major, but it definitely takes him ( Naby ) out of the next game. Perhaps a little longer. We’ll have to have a look there as well.

“It’s nothing serious, but it’s definitely painful, and we’ll see what we can do about it.”

“It’s not cool when players have a strong preseason, play a lot of games, and then are released.

“It happens all the time during the season. Hopefully, when they return, that will be the end of it and they will be able to play the rest of the season.”