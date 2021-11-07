Liverpool City Region is now being ‘taken seriously,’ according to Steve Rotheram.

The first six months of Steve Rotheram’s second term as Mayor of Liverpool City Region have been significantly better than the first six months of his first term.

Following his election to the newly devolved office in 2017, the former MP found himself at odds with then-Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson, who had expressed interest in the position.

Tensions between the two erupted into public spats, leaked emails, and a toxic relationship between them, significantly jeopardizing the new mayor’s ability to get to work.

There were also some practical concerns.

While Mayor Rotheram’s close friend Andy Burnham, who was also elected as the first Mayor of Greater Manchester at the same time, was welcomed into his gleaming, fully equipped and manned Manchester offices, Mayor Rotheram did not have a desk or a computer to work with on his first day.

There were no members of the combined authority to be seen.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority had only been established a few years ago, and this, combined with Mayors Rotheram and Anderson’s strained relationship, made for a tough start for the new man in charge of the region.

The other difficulty was that no one knew why our region required another mayor – at a significant cost to taxpayers – or how this one differed from the one who sat in the Cunard Building.

Rotheram couldn’t just pull any initiatives or decisions out of his back pocket to declare himself because of the nature of the post and its capabilities – that’s not how it works.

The Mayoral position in the City Region is about long-term, big-picture issues, as well as developments and policies that will hopefully determine the region’s future orientation. However, in those early years, with little concrete evidence of the labor being done behind the scenes, this was a difficult sell.

Now fast forward to the present day, and things have changed dramatically.

Joe Anderson is no longer in charge of the camera. After being detained in December 2020 as part of the, he resigned as Mayor of Liverpool.