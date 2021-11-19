Liverpool can replicate Mohamed Salah’s success by finding a €25 million replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Liverpool raised concerns when they revealed an agreement to capture Mohamed Salah in the summer of 2017.

Sure, the Egyptian had restored his name in Serie A over the course of two and a half seasons, but after just leaving Chelsea permanently the previous summer, the Reds’ choice to part with an original £36.7 million fee to recruit a Premier League flop was viewed as a risky one.

Such a cost was regarded exorbitant at the time, with only the subsequent raised prices on Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Philippe Coutinho causing a reconsideration on what was the current going rate.

Of course, any Liverpool fears were quickly dispelled by the Egyptian, who wasted no time in defending the Reds’ decision to sign him by mocking any claims that he might struggle in the English top flight once more.

Salah has established himself as one of the finest, if not the best, players in the world in the early months of his fifth season at Anfield, scoring 140 goals in just 218 appearances and leading Jurgen Klopp’s team to Premier League and Champions League victory.

Could Liverpool now attempt to repeat their Salah success story after electing not to sign a successor for Gini Wijnaldum in the summer following the Dutchman’s move to Paris Saint-Germain at the conclusion of his contract?

Could the solution be on the other side of the English Channel, after losing one midfielder to France?

Over the last two seasons, the Reds have been linked with a deal for Renato Sanches, with club officials dismissing any possibility of a January swoop nearly a year ago.

That hasn’t stopped the Reds from being connected with the midfielder, who made a name for himself as a teenager when he helped Portugal win Euro 2016.

Sanches joined Bayern Munich from Benfica in a transaction that could have been valued up to €80 million after the tournament, but his game time in the Bundesliga was limited, and he spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Swansea City.

At the time, it was considered a major coup, but injuries guaranteed that his problems persisted at the Liberty Stadium.