Liverpool beat Man City and Chelsea to a £17.5 million deal thanks to a phone call from Xabi Alonso.

Glen Johnson was signed by Liverpool in the summer of 2009 with the goal of being a missing piece of the puzzle.

The Reds had finished four points behind champions Manchester United in the Premier League title fight the year before, despite only losing twice all season.

Rafa Benitez, who had been cursed by too many draws, decided to strengthen his side by bringing in an attacking full-back, and he chose the England international.

Liverpool had fought off interest from Chelsea and Manchester City in signing Johnson, as they attempted to maintain their Premier League and Champions League title hopes.

The Reds, on the other hand, were set to become a team on the decline, with such silverware eluding them until well after Xabi Alonso’s departure, and the turbulence brought on by inept owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett’s split partnership only growing.

Despite his intention to return to Spain that summer, the Spanish midfielder was instrumental in luring Johnson to Anfield.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, he said, “If a club like Liverpool comes knocking, you certainly have an eye on it and an interest.” “But what made the difference was when we played for England that summer, right before I signed, and I had a good chat with Stevie” (Gerrard).

“After that, I spoke with Torres and Alonso before signing.” These were just some of the top players in the world, in my opinion. They didn’t have to call me, but they did to inform me of how much they wanted me to join.

“I felt like I knew them straight away, and it made me feel extremely comfortable before I signed anything, and everything just felt perfect.”

In retrospect, the fact that Liverpool was only able to pay £17.5 million for the defender by canceling out a £7 million debt owed to them by Portsmouth for Peter Crouch was an early hint of their decreasing riches in terrible circumstances just around the corner.

Johnson, of course, would have no idea that the Reds would falter under Benitez before drifting.