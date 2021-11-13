Liverpool are expected to add four players in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Liverpool’s January transfer window has the potential to be interesting.

While manager Jurgen Klopp is not the kind to engage in the kind of haphazard spending that the mid-season market encourages, the Reds may be in desperate need of a boost this season.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations would leave a hole in the squad, which has already been plagued by injuries this season.

Liverpool has handled the situation admirably so far, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the club looked at some prospective possibilities when the window opens in order to continue their early-season momentum.

Here are some of the players the Reds are expected to sign in January, according to the oddsmakers.

According to the bookmakers, Raphinha is one of Liverpool’s most likely targets if they decide to enter the market.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks. Raphinha shone in his first season with Leeds and has continued to do so this season, demonstrating the quality and physicality required to thrive in English football.

With Salah out of the picture, another player who can cut in on his left foot and threaten from the right wing would be perfect. Leeds, on the other hand, are unlikely to accept any offers for such an important player in the middle of the season.

Toney has made no secret of his admiration for Liverpool, recently stating that he would be pleased to join the club as a squad player.

The striker would be able to provide a different dimension to the front line based on what he’s demonstrated in the Premier League thus far for Brentford. Toney may lack the technical ability of some of Liverpool’s current forwards, but his physicality and link play have been key for the Bees this season.

Brentford would be hesitant to make any sort of deal, despite Toney’s enthusiasm for the move. Losing him would be a huge blow to their chances of staying in the Premier League.

Various injuries to Liverpool midfielders could force Klopp to look for a new manager.