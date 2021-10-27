Liverpool and Nike are planning their next move, and a surprise guest could play a role.

Liverpool’s association with Nike is set to grow even more with the launch of a new line of trainers.

The Reds and Nike officially joined at the start of last season after a protracted legal struggle to turn away from New Balance, and the US sporting giant’s marketing potential and reach were major factors in Liverpool’s decision.

New shirts and training gear are standard fare, and Nike has already scored some important victories on that front in the first year, but given the club’s global marketability and Nike’s brand power, new pathways have been explored.

The current path appears to be for Nike to release a limited-edition Liverpool version of the iconic Air Huarache.

The new trainers, which are mostly white with red and white cheques on the top of the shoe and a yellow stripe running down the tongue, have been spotted online. The club’s motto, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ is abbreviated as YNWA on the heel tab.

While no release date has been determined, Input Magazine claims that the trainers could be available before the end of the year.

Nike and Liverpool have a history of collaborating on branded footwear, with a Reds version of Nike’s famous Air Max 95 sneaker selling out, and a pair of LeBron 9 Lows issued in Liverpool colors in 2012 to commemorate LeBron James’ investment in the club.

James is Nike’s most valuable client, having signed a $1 billion lifetime contract with the company. He is also a Liverpool supporter and a partner in Reds owner Fenway Sports Group, having converted his 2% share in Liverpool into 1% of FSG earlier this year after a $750 million investment from RedBird Capital Partners.

James has been spotted wearing Nike’s Liverpool gear on numerous occasions, most notably during the launch of his LeBron James Innovation Centre at Nike’s Oregon headquarters, where he wore a training shirt and bottoms.

James' global reputation is so large that he allows Liverpool to access markets and demographics that they otherwise would not have been able to.