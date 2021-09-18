Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo exemplify Jurgen Klopp’s thesis regarding Sadio Mane, the Liverpool striker.

Liverpool is slowly but steadily overcoming the team’s record-breaking goal-scoring drought from last season.

Injuries hindered Jurgen Klopp’s defense, but his offense spiraled out of control after Christmas, possibly becoming a larger issue.

Between December 30th and January 21st, Liverpool had 72 shots on goal in the Premier League without scoring a single goal, then a month later, between February 20th and March 7th, they had 54 shots on goal with only one goal (excluding own-goals).

Such a run of terrible luck was unrivaled in terms of bad luck, as the normal rule is that more shots equals more goals, as Klopp confirmed in his pre-match news conference ahead of Crystal Palace’s visit to Anfield this weekend.

“He looks pretty nice, really sharp,” the German coach stated of Sadio Mane. I know we talk about attackers when they miss chances, but the number of opportunities he has is the most significant thing.”

Klopp’s final argument is crucial, because it encapsulates Liverpool’s data-driven approach to problem-solving over the years.

Simply put, the more shots a player takes – within reason – the more he should score, and top players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mohamed Salah have proven this rule over the years.

Since joining Liverpool, the Egyptian has finished in the top two positions in the Premier League for total shots in every season, and he is a perennial contender for the Golden Boot.

Last season, Harry Kane led the division in total shots with 134, and he won the Golden Boot; Salah came in second with 120 shots and finished second in the scoring rankings.

In recent years, Messi and Ronaldo have redefined what it means to be a goal scorer, with their ability to find the back of the net originating from their proclivity for creating chances.

Last season, Messi won the Spanish equivalent of the Golden Boot after leading the league in shots with 190, and the same can be said this season.