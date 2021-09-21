Line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis is a fictional character.

The new season of Strictly Come Dancing has begun, and all 15 celebrities have been paired with their professional partners.

The celebrities also performed a group dance, which provided the judges a sense of how they would perform on the show.

Among the 15 new celebs are Tilly Ramsay, AJ Odudu, Tom Fletcher, and Ugo Monye, to name a few.

There are a few new Strictly pros in the mix as well.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is one of the celebrity participants, as well as the show’s first deaf contender.

Rose stated at the opening program that she will have a BSL interpreter with her at all times.

She also stated that, despite her inability to hear music, deaf people can appreciate music in a variety of ways.

She stated that she will dance with her partner Giovanni Pernice using vibrations and the beat.

Rose is most well-known for her role as Frankie Lewis on Eastenders.

She’s the first deaf actor to play a deaf character who uses British Sign Language on the soap.

“I feel like it’s really vital for someone like me to be on the show,” the 26-year-old, who was born on the South East Coast, remarked when asked about Strictly.

“I want to dispel the myth that deaf people can’t dance or appreciate music.”

She discovered her passion for acting at a National Deaf Children’s Society filming event, where she met film director Ted Evans, who cast her in his award-winning short film The End.

She then applied to Deafinitely Youth Theatre and eventually attended the University for the Creative Arts to further her education.