Limited-time PlayStation Plus offer: $1 for a one-month subscription.

If you haven’t already signed up for Sony’s premium membership service, you can now obtain a one-month subscription for for a dollar. The offer is only valid for a short time and is about to expire.

Sony is presently giving the best PlayStation membership discount ever for returning and new subscribers, and it’s available until 11:59 p.m. PDT or 2:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Having access to online multiplayer is one of the key benefits of signing up for a PlayStation Plus subscription. For example, without subscribing to the service, gamers can still play Arkane Studios’ “Deathloop” on their PS5. Those who wish to show off their gaming ability against other players through PVP invasions, on the other hand, will need to have an active PS Plus membership.

Aside from that, PlayStation Plus customers have access to the service’s increasing library of free games. This month, PS Plus is giving out free copies of “Overcooked: All You Can Eat,” “Predator: Hunting Grounds,” and “Hitman 2.” Starting Oct. 4, those who sign up for the $1 subscription will get access to a list of free PS Plus games for the following month.

A month’s subscription to Sony’s premium membership service normally costs $9.99, so players can save a lot of money with this $1 deal. It’s worth mentioning, though, that the subscription will automatically renew at regular price after the first month.

“Your one-month membership will automatically renew, with $9.99 plus applicable tax debited from your wallet every month until you cancel. If your wallet is depleted, the balance will be charged to your account’s default payment method. “Price is subject to change,” Sony stated on its website.

The titles included in the subscription, as well as the online functions of each game, as well as the other features and perks of the PlayStation Plus subscription, are all subject to change, according to the firm.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has not stated whether or not this promotional offer is accessible in other countries. It appears that it is just for returning and new members from the United States at this time.

Outside of the promotional period, Sony gives a 50% discount to customers who “choose to pay annually against monthly and 40% versus the three-month membership plan.” This implies that PS Plus users have the option of paying $9.99 per month, $24.99 for three months, or $54.00 for a year.