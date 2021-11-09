Lily Platt of Coronation Street starts coughing, and Sam stands there watching her ‘die.’

As David Platt’s daughter is involved in a horrible accident, Coronation Street is ready for one of its most emotional stories yet this year.

The scenes will appear later this month while Max works on a documentary on the sewer disaster.

Before Max suggests that he and Lily join him, Nick informs David that he hopes to rekindle Sam’s interest in his telescope.

But when Sam takes his telescope out onto the balcony, Lily locks him out.

She then taunts him further by dangling the key in front of him.

As Lily suckles on a lollipop and taunts Sam through the glass door, the lollipop falls loose from the stick, forcing Lily to choke, while Sam looks on in despair.

While Lily chokes, Sam remains still, unable to move or assist in any way while she battles to breathe.

Corrie bosses have promised that enormous secrets will be disclosed between Christmas and New Year, and this is just one of several dramatic storylines to come.

Everyone is looking forward to a festive wedding, but as Emma prepares to marry her dream man, she realizes Curtis is not who he appears to be.

Will Emma be able to forgive the unforgivable, or will Curtis be leaving Coronation Street without saying “I do?” Emma has her heart set on a lavish white wedding; will she be able to forgive the unforgivable, or will Curtis be leaving Coronation Street without saying “I do?”

Abi, who is still trying to come to terms with the murder of her son Seb, focuses her rage on Kelly.

Kelly begins her own decline as she pledges to drive her off the street.

Kevin is adamant about pulling his new bride back from the edge. Can Kevin and Jack help Abi find a way out of her pain with a little aid from the afterlife? Meanwhile, Nina is beset with sadness in the aftermath of Seb’s death.

