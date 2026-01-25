Lilian Muli’s Legacy: How Farming and Financial Discipline Shape Her Career

Kenyan TV icon Lilian Muli has opened up about the profound influence her late father had on her career and the unexpected path she’s taking beyond the screen. Known for her prime-time presence on Citizen TV, Muli’s transition from law to media was shaped by her father’s dreams for her future. Yet today, she’s turning her focus to farming, showcasing a life beyond the glamorous spotlight.

A Father’s Influence on Career Choices

In a candid appearance on the “She Means Business” show, Muli shared how her father’s aspirations for her to pursue law led to her enrollment at Daystar University. “My dad looked at me and said, ‘You are not a lawyer,’” Muli recalled. “He frogmarched me to Daystar University, seeing something in me that I couldn’t yet see in myself.” His vision may have led her away from law, but it ultimately paved the way for a flourishing media career.

However, Muli’s journey took an unexpected turn, and she is now delving into agribusiness as part of her new vision for the future. She is investing in farming as a means of securing a legacy that transcends her time in the media. This pivot to agriculture, she believes, offers lasting security in a way that fame and media work cannot.

Building a Legacy Beyond Fame

While her career in the limelight has provided ample financial success, Muli now emphasizes the importance of financial discipline. “A good dancer knows when to leave the stage,” she remarked, acknowledging how the pressure to maintain appearances in the media can be a financial pitfall. With a newfound focus on saving, investing, and acquiring assets, Muli seeks a more grounded future.

In her latest venture, Muli is swapping stilettos for gumboots, building her agribusiness empire from the ground up. She advises young women to look beyond the fleeting nature of fame and consider the enduring value of land and sustainable investments. “Fame is fleeting, but land is forever,” she said, reinforcing the importance of securing assets that endure.

Every broadcast she delivers is a tribute to the man who set her on this unconventional path, keeping her father’s memory alive in a different realm than he envisioned—one where she is making an indelible impact not just in the media, but also in agriculture.

Today, Lilian Muli represents more than just a television personality. She is a brand, a mother, and a businesswoman, demonstrating how reinvention can honor one’s roots while forging new paths. As she continues to read the news on-screen, she is also writing the next chapter of her own extraordinary life story.