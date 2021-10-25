Life Staff Builds And Gameplay Tips For ‘New World’ Healers

Every group in “New World” has a healer at its core. The support that these party members provide is critical at all levels of PvE and PvP activity, particularly in Expeditions.

Despite how simple it may appear on paper, being a healer necessitates a great deal of focus. To be as successful as possible, players must maintain track of enemy aggression, location, team-wide HP, mana reserves, and their own damage output.

Here are some pointers on how to play as a healer in “New World,” as well as an outline of how to use the Life Staff.

Tips And Tricks For Healers

Healers should ideally wear light or medium armor to boost the effectiveness of their healing skills. Heavy armor, on the other hand, can be worn if players are continually surrounded, or if they want to supplement their healing with crowd control abilities from war hammers or frost gauntlets.

While healing teammates should take precedence, healers should also aim to deliver as much damage to opponents as possible. However, be careful not to steal aggro from the tank. Carnelian gems can be inserted into armor parts to lessen threat generation during attacks.

Finally, always pack a secondary weapon that works well with your desired playstyle. For added self-defense, a healer can bring a sword and shield, or an ice gauntlet to assist lock opponents in place. Choosing the right secondary weapon can help you increase your DPS or usefulness.

The Life Staff constructs

Players who want to focus solely on the Life Staff’s healing skills should take all active abilities under the Healing tree and prioritize the following passive effects:

Life Staff attacks will no longer cost mana and will either cleanse debuffs or heal allies for 20% of the healer’s weapon damage.

Divine Embrace is a good single-target heal that can effect up to two other members of your party if they are below 50% health. This should only be utilized when a party member’s health is at danger. To keep the team’s HP up, use basic assaults, Sacred Ground, and Divine Blessing.

All of the Protector tree’s active skills, as well as the following passives, should be taken by players who desire to play a buff/support role: