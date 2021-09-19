Life as the first blind soap star, terrible death, and the loss of a young son for Emmerdale actress.

Kitty McGeever, who plays Kitty in Emmerdale, made history when she was cast as the first blind actress in a soap opera.

Her role of Lizzie Lakely on the long-running serial from 2009 to 2013 made her a fan favorite, according to Leeds Live.

The pioneering actress was born Catherine Mitchell, but when she found there was already a performer with her birth name, she opted to take on a stage persona.

On her way to become a soap star, the RADA-trained actress from Leeds overcome numerous difficulties and personal tragedies.

When she was 19, she was diagnosed with diabetes, and when she got pregnant 13 years later, she suffered a dangerous illness called pre-eclampsia.

Felix was born two months prematurely to Kitty, and he got ill with heart and lung difficulties before tragically dying at the age of 15 months.

“He was struggling hard, and there was no way on God’s earth that I would let my kid suffer,” she told the Mirror in 2009.

“I could tell he’d had enough. As a result, I instructed them to remove him from the ventilator. And I held him in my arms until he died.”

Kitty eventually succumbed to the burden of her son’s sickness. Her kidneys failed, she developed heart problems, and she developed diabetic retinopathy, which caused her to lose her sight.

Doctors told Kitty that the illness generally takes 5 to 10 years to take someone’s sight away, but the stress she was experiencing accelerated the process. Despite receiving laser treatment to put the problem at bay, Kitty became blind at the age of 33 after only five months.

After months of dialysis, Kitty had a successful kidney operation that gave her a new lease on life, and she decided in 2008 that she was ready to resume acting.

Emmerdale producers discovered her as she was doing a one-woman stage performance about her life as a blind lady.

They approached her with the intention of producing an authentic blind character for the ITV soap, and Kitty was important in the role’s development.

Kitty first debuted on the show in 2009 as Lizzie Lakely, and she was introduced to the audience wearing.