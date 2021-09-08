Liam Smith is making news because of what he hasn’t done in the lead-up to his bout with Anthony Fowler.

Liam Smith is no stranger to making headlines for his ring antics.

But it was something Liverpool’s former world champion didn’t do in the build-up to his next fight that caused a stir.

Fowler offered his hand after the customary face-off with local rival Anthony Fowler at the conclusion of a respectful press conference at Liverpool’s Hilton Hotel to announce their upcoming fight.

Smith went away with his hands held securely behind his back, shook his head, and shrugged ruefully.

It was a simple act of kindness. Alternatively, there is no gesture.

On YouTube, the 34-second video has already received over 8,000 views – 8,000 views of a man doing nothing.

Smith, on the other hand, is adamant that the gesture was not pre-fight psychology.

“No.

He rapped, “No way.” “I don’t need Anthony Fowler to play mind games with me. It’s just a message to let you know that I’m not here to be your friend.

“For the next nine weeks, he’s my adversary, and you should be aware of that. That was all there was to it.

“Right now, I don’t like him. ‘You’re attempting to end my career, and I don’t like you, mate,’ he said. That’s the way things are. I’m not going to give him a handshake.”

The incident has been interpreted by some amateur psychologists as “proof” that Fowler has already taken the position of underdog in the October 9 clash.

The bookies had Smith as a heavy favorite, and the quality of opponents he has fought in his 33 professional appearances explains why.

He has won a world title and successfully defended it twice, he has defeated every domestic opponent he has faced, including well-known opponents such as Liam Williams and Sam Eggington, and his only losses have come against great fighters such as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Jaime Munguia.

His last outing, a points reverse in Russia by unbeaten Russian Magomed Kurbanov was widely believed to be daylight robbery.

On paper, he appears to be a step ahead of Fowler, who has an outstanding amateur record but lost his most high-profile event two years ago to Scott Fitzgerald.

“On paper, I’m a notch higher than Anthony Fowler. “However, I despise the word levels,” Smith added.

“For four rounds, I think he’s competitive, and for four rounds, I think he’s a strong fighter, but then he reverts.”

