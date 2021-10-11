Leveling in the ‘New World’: The Best Places To Level Up Weapons

Players can customize their playstyles in “New World” by leveling up weapons, and with each perk they gain, they will become more powerful. However, because to the way weapon XP is earned, this can take a long time.

In order to obtain experience points, players must frequently employ their favored weapons in combat. Farming locations with high mob densities can be quite successful when trying to level up, as every kill on an enemy around a player’s own level can net a fair amount of weapon XP.

Naturally, not every monster-infested place can provide the optimal amount of XP for gamers. Here are a few more places adventurers should examine while power boosting their gear.

Monarch’s Bluffs – Deadman’s Cove

Deadman’s Cove, a reasonably big cavern on the western bank of Monarch’s Bluffs, is perhaps the most popular weapon XP farming site. An Elite Zone is the name given to this location. In Deadman’s Cove and similar areas, only Elite monsters (enemy with gilded nameplates) spawn, and they offer more XP than usual.

Undead pirates abound at Deadman’s Cove, ranging from ordinary deckhands to pistoleers and even a few named foes. Players who are at least Level 25 can farm this area safely with a group, however foes here attack harder than usual. Make careful to pack healing goods and set up a camp nearby.

Cutlass Keys – Stone Skull Fort

Stone Skull Fort, like Deadman’s Cove, is an Elite Zone where you can harvest weapon XP. Despite being less well-known than the preceding zone, this one contains higher-level adversaries, making each clear more noteworthy.

There are numerous other Elite Zones strewn around Aeternum. Make sure to test out the ones that are most appropriate for a character’s level.

Restless Shore – Boarsholm

This location has recently developed a reputation for being one of the top agricultural locations in the game. Boarsholm spawns a limitless number of boars for players to butcher for XP and materials, similar to the bear farm at the Lodestone Lair in Monarch’s Bluffs. This place is near the river delta, northeast of the Restless Shore Spirit Shrine.

Boarsholm can provide hundreds of experience points each hour, but it’s likely to be nerfed in the future, similar to Lodestone Lair.