Lenovo Legion Play Images Surface Online; Steam Deck, Switch Lite Could Compete

Lenovo was said to be working on a new Android-powered handheld gaming system to compete with Valve’s Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and even Sony’s PSP, but the product appears to have been canceled.

According to a fresh allegation from tech portal Liliputing, Chinese multinational tech corporation Lenovo was secretly developing on a gaming device. The device, dubbed Legion Play, has yet to be officially launched.

Based on newly discovered photographs on Lenovo’s Germany and Japan websites, the company may have contemplated releasing the gaming device earlier this year.

These photos were scheduled to be revealed as part of Lenovo’s Mobile World Congress 2021 presentation, however the device never made an appearance at the event due to a last-minute change of plans.

Although the item is not listed on MWC’s website, buyers may see four photographs of it as well as a description by examining the page’s source code.

Lenovo’s Legion Play is an Android cloud gaming console designed to play AAA games.

It is intended to allow players to play mobile games while simultaneously streaming their PC libraries to a portable device.

The gaming device, which has yet to be named, has a 7-inch FHD display with HDR 10 compatibility and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Dual speakers, a 7000mAh battery, and built-in controllers are also included.

“The Lenovo Legion Play is the first Android cloud gaming console, designed for AAA games. Users can play hundreds of cloud games, stream their game collection, or play mobile games on the console, according to the description.

“To deliver the finest gaming experience, it has a 7-inch 16:9 FHD bezel-less display, HDR 10, built-in controllers, dual speakers, dual vibration, and a 7000mAh battery. All game developers are welcome to join our developer program. The blurb goes on to say, “Coming shortly in certain markets.”

Lenovo has yet to publish a statement in response to the leak.

While this material has been released, it should be noted that it is not official.

Consumers should limit their expectations, as with any leaks, and treat these details about the rumored Lenovo Legion Play as speculative at this time.