Leaks from the 2.2 version of ‘Genshin Impact’ reveal a new powerful hydro character.

“Genshin Impact” 2.2 is expected to introduce a new set of formidable characters to the game, one of whom is Ayaka’s brother, a Hydro character.

Between the last week of October and the first week of November, Chinese gaming studio miHoYo is anticipated to release the “Genshin Impact” 2.2 patch. Interestingly, several industry insiders released information that miHoYo is now working on Ayato Kamisato before miHoYo sued the Chinese video site Bilibili to tighten down on leakers.

A few days ago, a reliable industry insider known as Sukuna on Twitter disclosed some interesting data regarding Ayato. The insider disclosed that Ayato’s design is based on Zhongli in a now-deleted account.

They also revealed that the forthcoming character is a Hydro user who carries a Claymore and can switch to a sword stance when his Elemental Skill is activated. His Elemental Burst, on the other hand, is said to allow him to summon a vortex that will suck in enemies while dealing Hydro DMG to those inside its range.

While Ayato’s identity has not yet been revealed in “Genshin Impact,” his sister’s Lore has mentioned him twice. Ayaka Kamisato made her debut in the game with Update 2.0 on July 21.

Ayato is the current ruler of the Kamisato clan and is in control of government issues, according to legend.

“Ayato… If my brother were to die, I would take on the duty of Shabukyo. Oh, and if you see him, tell him to look after himself. In one of her voice lines, Ayaka said, “For his sister’s sake.”

Ayato appears to have a deep bond with Sayu, another upcoming character in the game. “Are you in a hurry to find Sayu?” the leader of the Kamisato clan said at one point when introducing Sayu. In the afternoons, she normally hides in the trees. I have my own methods for tracking her down, so let me know if you need assistance.”

Because nothing regarding Ayato is official yet, supporters should keep their hopes low and see this leak as highly speculative. Update 2.1 has recently been released for “Genshin Impact.”

The game can be played on a variety of gaming platforms. This includes systems such as the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android.