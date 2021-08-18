Leaks from ‘Genshin Impact’ reveal Ganyu and Hu Tao reruns.

According to credible insiders in the community, future updates of “Genshin Impact” will purportedly include reruns of Ganyu and Hu Tao.

To keep its user base engaged, Chinese gaming studio miHoYo creates new characters in “Genshin Impact” on a regular basis. Intriguingly, an industry insider known only as Ubatcha1 hinted that Ganyu might return in Update 2.2 of the popular gacha game.

The source did not specifically state that Ganyu will appear in the replay. Instead, in their tweet, they highlighted the words bow and calm.

“As Inazuma Takes a Bow,” the tweet continued, “there should be a pretty Chill re-run coming in 2.2, along with at least one new character.”

“I’ll be providing more as and when I can,” the insider promised. “Keep in mind that this is all subject to change,” they cautioned. Because Ganyu is a 5-star Cryo Bow user, fans quickly deduced that the character teased for the repeat is Ganyu.

uBatcha1’s tease was retweeted by Genshin Leaks, a renowned industry insider. “A growing story for 2.2,” they captioned a photograph of Ganyu. In a follow-up tweet, they referenced Xiao again, but added, “Xiao is plausible but not probable.”

The facts insider hutaoluvrs revealed on Wednesday matched the “Genshin Impact” Ganyu repeat rumors. They also claimed that “Hu Tao would have her rerun in December,” in addition to Ganyu.

Over the last few months, Ganyu has been the subject of rerun speculations. Last May, an industry insider known as DimBreath published various assets discovered in the archives of “Genshin Impact” that showed Ganyu’s Constellation.

“Does this mean she won’t be here anytime soon?” they clarified. We have no idea. Is this to say she won’t be appearing in the next patch? We have no idea either. All we can tell you is what we’re seeing right now.”

Fans were also cautioned that the discovery does not confirm “any repeat or anything of the type,” according to the insider. It’s merely a sample image to show what a finished character might look like.” If the reports regarding Ganyu are true, fans will be able to confirm it as soon as “Genshin Impact” Update 2.1 is released.

MiHoYo now announces the featured character for the next update shortly after a new patch is released. Update 2.1 for “Genshin Impact” is expected to be released in September.