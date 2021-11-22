Leaks from ‘Genshin Impact’ include double rerun banners and a new character in the next patch.

Rumors of impending banners for “Genshin Impact’s” next patch are circulating online, giving Liyue fans optimism that two of the region’s most popular characters would get their first rerun banners soon.

After the news of Eula and Albedo reruns broke, “Genshin Impact” fans speculated that the other 5-star characters might get similar treatment in the future — a guess that may come true in the future, according to Dual Shockers, after the prospect of a Ganyu and Xiao double rerun was revealed.

XenoVX, a Reddit member, predicted around a month ago that both Xiao and Ganyu would emerge in the 2.4 update under distinct banners under the same patch version. The community rejected this alleged leak as just another wishful wish at the time, but this same user also called the now-official Eula and Albedo rerun for patch 2.3, giving them some credence.

In “Genshin Impact,” both Xiao and Ganyu are much above the DPS table. Both characters can do a lot of damage when correctly designed, making most open-world combat encounters trivial while also allowing for quick Abyss clears if the necessary modifiers are present.

If this leak is accurate, fans will have around one month to save up for Xiao and Ganyu once the 2.4 patch is released on January 5.

Furthermore, XenoVX stated that the previously leaked character Shenhe, a rumored catalyst user, will debut in the future 2.4 release. Yae Miko may possibly debut much later in Patch 2.5, according to them.

Patch 2.4 occurs within the time frame for the annual Lantern Rite Festival, thus reruns and the debut of a new Liyue character would make sense.

It’s likely that Ganyu and Xiao’s banners will appear in the first part of the new patch, with Shenhe’s banner appearing in the second half, presuming she’s a new 5-star character.

There’s still some time before Patch 2.4 goes live, and a devstream next month is anticipated to deliver an official announcement about the first 2022 character banners.