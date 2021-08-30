Leaks from ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ reveal weapon customization and a gunsmith screen.

Following the game’s alpha testing period for PlayStation consoles, screenshots of the new Gunsmith screen, weapons, attachments, and more have appeared online thanks to leakers in the community.

From a story and gameplay standpoint, “Vanguard” is designed to present “Call of Duty” fans with a fresh new take on World War 2. The classic Gunsmith feature from “Modern Warfare” and “Black Ops Cold War” will make a comeback in “Vanguard,” giving players unmatched weapon customization for a World War 2 game.

Figure in the community The German Sturmgewehr 44 Assault Rifle, also known as the StG 44, was recently shown in a screenshot shared by TheGhostOfMW from the Gunsmith screen. Three moddable slots are available on the customization screen, and a general weapon stat preview can be seen in the lower-left corner, displaying metrics such as firepower, speed, and accuracy.

The mod screen appears almost identical to the Gunsmith from “MW2019,” with practically every detail, including the UI design, copied verbatim from the previous game. This is unsurprising given that, unlike “Cold War,” “Vanguard” is based on the new “Modern Warfare” engine.

The StG 44’s minimal number of moddable slots appears to be a placeholder for the alpha version, as the grip, stock, and magazine should all have at least three more slots. Fans have also suggested that the stats on the preview area of the screen should include more characteristics, with some suggesting that Handling be included for recoil management.

TheGhostOfMW also contributed screenshots of the Create-A-Class screen as well as the raw StG 44 metrics. When “Call of Duty: Vanguard” is released, these weapon stats are subject to change.

The depth of weapon customization in “Call of Duty: Vanguard” may be limited by World War II-era technological constraints. However, it will be intriguing to see how Sledgehammer Games aims to include various weapon upgrades and attachments into “Vanguard” without going overboard.

It’s unclear whether the developers will follow the experimental weapons method used in “Battlefield V,” but more information will be accessible once the public open beta begins in September.