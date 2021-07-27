Leaked Photos of the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Reveal a Surprising Game-Changing Feature

A new set of leaked photographs of the nearly finished Microsoft Surface Duo 2 prototype has appeared online, exposing the device’s color options as well as the unexpected triple-lens external camera configuration.

The photos were initially seen on YouTube. According to Windows Central, the Redmond-based company plans to sell the Surface Duo 2 with three external cameras.

A regular lens, a telephoto lens, and an ultrawide angle lens are said to be part of the camera configuration. There’s also a hump on the back of the phone that looks like the one present on most top Android phones. According to the leaked Microsoft Surface Duo 2 pictures, the gadget will be available in two color options: black and white.

The frosted glass on the outside and the lack of a fingerprint reader are seen in the photographs. The reader appears to have been relocated, most likely to the device’s power button. Microsoft also appears to have moved the USB port, which is now visible on the device’s right-hand side.

According to previous reports, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 would be released with modest design changes. Most of the improvements are expected to be made to the camera system and the device’s internal specifications. The smartphone is said to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 engine, an NFC chip for contactless payments, and 5G capability, according to rumors.

The gadget is scheduled to be released in September or October of this year, with top features for 2021. According to reports and leaks, the Redmond-based tech giant would keep its distinct screens design rather than switching to a completely flexible display gadget.

The tablet would most likely be released with Android 11, which is currently unavailable on the Microsoft Surface Duo.