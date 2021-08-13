Leaked images reveal the game’s reveal date and time, beta, and settings in ‘Call Of Duty 2021.’

An image purportedly from “Call of Duty 2021” has leaked online, revealing a slew of new features about the game and hinting at a possible reveal next week.

The Cheeseburger Boys, a reputable industry insider and data miner, posted photographs of the alleged artwork for “Call of Duty 2021” on Thursday.

Despite the fact that they were taken down owing to a copyright claim by Activision, some fans were going to make copies of the photographs and publish them to multiple websites.

The official title of this year’s franchise chapter, “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” appears to have been confirmed by the leaked photos. The images also suggest that the game takes place during WWII, which confirms prior speculations.

The game boasts an Ultimate Edition, which includes early access to the game’s open beta for those who can afford it. Furthermore, the leaked photographs suggest that upgrading from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is not free.

The claimed “Call of Duty 2021” artwork also mentions the Cross-gen Bundle. Activision appears to have three editions for gamers to choose from: Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Bundle, and Ultimate Edition.

There are three leaked photographs, two of which are for the Ultimate Edition of the game and include four individuals in soldier uniforms, three men and a woman.

Their clothing aren’t from this century, and the weaponry they’re using are clearly from World War II. In the third illustration, three operator skins for the characters Lucas, Wade, and Polina are mentioned.

Meanwhile, industry insider Tom Henderson revealed an exciting fact regarding the new “Call of Duty” installment, claiming that four other people had confirmed it.

The reveal of “Call of Duty: Vanguard” or “something linked to Vanguard” will take place on Aug. 19, according to Henderson.

“Details about the event/reveal are being communicated with a few people today under NDA. These calls typically occur about 1 p.m. EST,” he continued.

These new “Call of Duty 2021” leaks are very exciting. However, in the absence of formal confirmation, fans should keep their hopes in check.

Sledgehammer is presently working on “Call of Duty 2021,” which will be released sometime in 2021.