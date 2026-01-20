Le Pen’s Appeal Could Decide Her Political Future

Marine Le Pen is fighting for her political survival in an appeals court in Paris, where she faces charges of embezzling European Parliament funds in a case that could bar her from running for president in 2027.

The 57-year-old leader of France’s far-right National Rally (RN) party is challenging a ruling that found her guilty of operating a fraudulent scheme that siphoned EU funds. The lower court sentenced her to a five-year ban from public office, a penalty that would effectively end her presidential aspirations at a time when she has been eyeing the Élysée Palace.

Legal Battle and Defiant Testimony

Le Pen’s testimony on Tuesday was filled with defiance as she denied any wrongdoing. “The word ‘system’ bothers me because it implies manipulation,” she told the judges, rejecting accusations that her party misused European funds. Le Pen insists that assistants paid with EU funds were legitimately carrying out political work for the party, a claim prosecutors argue is a cover-up for diverting money to domestic operations.

The appeal’s outcome, expected before summer, is of critical importance to Le Pen’s political career. If the original verdict is upheld, it would prevent her from standing in the 2027 presidential election, a contest in which she has positioned herself as a strong contender after securing impressive results in previous elections.

Meanwhile, the growing influence of her protégé, Jordan Bardella, 30, has raised questions about her future at the helm of the party. Bardella’s rising popularity has fueled speculation about a leadership shift within the National Rally, even as Le Pen battles in court.

Impact Beyond France

The case is closely watched across Europe as it pits the populist ambitions of Le Pen against the rule of law. Her supporters see the charges as part of a “judicial witch-hunt,” a narrative that resonates strongly with her base. However, whether this defense can sway the judges remains uncertain.

The legal proceedings, which are set to continue until February 12, may ultimately determine whether Marine Le Pen can continue her political career or if she will be stopped by the courts before she has a chance to secure the presidency.