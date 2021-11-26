Latest Foreign Office advise for France, Dubai, Germany, and Spain from TUI, easyJet, Ryanair, Jet2 and BA.

The Foreign Office has released a number of updates for those traveling from the United Kingdom.

Downing Street has advised those who have recently returned from one of the six southern African countries on the red list to be tested immediately rather than waiting for NHS Test and Trace to contact them.

Flights between the UK and South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, and Namibia have all been canceled due to fears about a new strain of coronavirus.

Six more countries have been added to the red list as a result of a new Covid version.

In the face of rising coronavirus infections, some European Christmas markets have begun to open cautiously.

The attractive Frankfurt market in Germany is open over a larger area to thin out the crowds, whereas the markets in Budapest are gated off and customers must show proof of vaccination.

Despite the constraints, retailers are relieved to remain open after losing their Christmas business the previous year.

Children jump aboard the merry-go-round in Frankfurt, where the Christmas tree towering over the main plaza as chestnuts and sugared almonds are grilled, much as they did before the pandemic.

However, an increase in coronavirus infections has cast a pall over the business.

Masked clients must travel via a one-way door to a fenced-off wine hut, stopping at the hand sanitizer station, to enjoy a mug of mulled wine. Security officers verify vaccination certificates in other areas before allowing consumers to approach the sizzling sausages and kebabs.

Despite the pandemic’s inconveniences, stall owners selling ornaments, roasted chestnuts, and other Christmas-themed items in Frankfurt and other European cities are relieved to be open at all for their first Christmas market in two years, especially as Covid-19 infections reach record highs in Germany, Austria, and other countries.

Merchants that have already opened their doors are expecting for a fraction of the pre-pandemic Christmas sales that may make or break their enterprises.

Others aren’t so fortunate. In Germany and Austria, numerous well-known Christmas festivities have been canceled. The money that tourists would spend in restaurants, hotels, and other companies will be lost as a result of the market closures.

Exhibitors in Dresden were stunned when authorities in the city ordered them to take away their belongings. “The summary has come to an end.”