Latest Everton’s Louise Redknapp is said to be joining I’m A Celebrity.

Louise, 47, was added to the bookies’ list of prospective I’m A Celebrity contestants last week.

Louise’s odds have been lowered from 28/1 to 6/4 as fans speculate that she may eventually be cast in the popular ITV show.

Paul Gascoigne, a former Everton footballer, is the latest celebrity to be tossed into the I’m A Celebrity mix.

Paul made an appearance on L’Isola dei Famosi, the Italian version of the show, earlier this year.

However, he was forced to leave the show after injuring his shoulder in an on-set accident.

While Paul returned to the series following a trip to the hospital, the discomfort grew too much for him, and he eventually left the camp.

“Louise has always been high on I’m a Celebrity’s wanted list, and the odds are tumbling,” a BestofBets.com spokeswoman said.

“She mentioned joining the line-up a few years back, but nothing came of it.”

“It’s generally known that Gazza was close to signing up to the hit show previously, but he had to back out due to fears that he wasn’t in the ideal shape,” they continued.

“However, his odds have dropped from 14/1 to as low as 5/2 in the previous 24 hours, suggesting that this could be the year Gazza takes on Wales.”

“There’s no doubt that Gazza, as he has been for the past several years, is a big draw for producers, but the ex-England, Spurs, and Rangers star would most certainly deliver some fantastic entertainment, as he did on the Italian version of the successful show.”