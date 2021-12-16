Last Wish Raid Guide: How To Cheese Queenswalk in ‘Destiny 2’

As if the Last Wish raid didn’t already have enough cheese methods, there’s one more that players can utilize to make the final loop to the prize chamber feel like a walk in the park.

In the Last Wish raid’s Queenswalk encounter, players will compete in a relay race from Riven’s corpse to the Vault, where Kalli and Shuro Chi await. Naturally, there are a number of things that players must master if they are to cross the finish line. With a few Behemoths and a little luck, though, all of this can be avoided. This is how you do it.

The Quickest Way To Complete Queenswalk

After murdering Riven, players must return to the Vault with her heart. The catch is that after 15 seconds, whoever holds the heart will be consumed by it, teleporting them into a pocket dimension populated with Taken warriors.

Normally, players in the Dreaming City must dash to the Vault, while those teleported inside the heart must acquire Taken Strength to lengthen the 15-second timer. Because everyone must understand their role, this may be a very chaotic process.

The timed mechanic can be completely bypassed by dropping the heart and picked it up again. Normally, this would be impossible, but this is where the Behemoths come in.

The Diamond Lance feature of Behemoth Titans can provide heart carriers the ability to drop the heart. Carriers must simply approach a Diamond Lance, pick it up, toss it away, and wait for Riven to select another carrier. The fireteam can then just walk approach the Vault without having to deal with the convoluted timer and teleportation mechanism.

While the remainder of the fireteam shields the carrier and generates lances for the reset cheese, whoever is transferred to the other plane of reality has the option of staying dead or fighting Taken at their leisure.

Only if the team has only two Behemoths and they both get teleported into the heart may this approach go wrong. It’s advisable to just reset if one of the two Titans is picked to carry the heart in the beginning.

In the video below, Youtuber Esoterickk shows how he used this method to complete Queenswalk solo.