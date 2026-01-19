Land Dispute in Murang’a Escalates Amid Political Manipulation

In Murang’a County, a longstanding land dispute continues to wreak havoc as both political interests and historical injustices exacerbate tensions in the region. The conflict, which has festered for more than two decades, now threatens to plunge the area into further chaos, leaving thousands of families in limbo.

Political Leaders Use Dispute to Fuel Campaigns

The dispute centers on a large tract of land, where families have resided for generations, but the land is now contested by a powerful investment company. Over the years, the families have engaged in legal and physical battles to secure their rights, but as the situation worsens, local politicians have begun to take an active interest in the issue. As the 2027 elections draw nearer, political leaders are increasingly using the plight of the so-called squatters as a tool to garner support.

Local politicians have been accused of inciting resistance to court orders and promising protection in exchange for loyalty. This has led to a tense standoff, with residents caught between the pressures of legal action and political manipulation. “We were born here, we buried our fathers here,” says Mzee Kamau, 78, a local elder, who expresses frustration over being labeled a squatter on land he’s lived on all his life.

The courts have ruled in favor of the investment company, yet the enforcement of these orders has been impossible without police intervention. However, due to the potential political fallout, the government has shown reluctance to use force. As the rains approach, the boundary markers in the area remain in place, further symbolizing the unresolved dispute.

A Broken System of Land Ownership

The dispute’s roots trace back to the colonial era and the post-independence land policies that resulted in a complicated and often unjust system of land ownership. The people living on the contested land have long faced difficulties in securing official ownership, despite their deep connection to the land. In recent years, the situation has escalated, with occasional violence and court injunctions stalling any efforts to resolve the issue.

Experts are calling for a political solution, such as the state purchasing the land, a move that could settle the squatters. However, with Kenya’s Treasury facing significant financial constraints, this remains a distant possibility. The solution would mirror the Waitiki farm model in the Coast, but the current financial and political realities make it unlikely to materialize soon.

As the land dispute continues to unfold, Murang’a remains a volatile flashpoint, where a complex history of land rights, political opportunism, and legal battles collide. Without decisive intervention, it seems there may be no end in sight for the tensions that have plagued the region for decades.