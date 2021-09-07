Lafarge, a French company, has been found guilty of “crimes against humanity” in Syria.

On Thursday, France’s top court overruled a lower court’s decision to dismiss accusations against cement firm Lafarge for participating in crimes against humanity during Syria’s civil war.

The Court of Cassation’s decision is a huge defeat for Lafarge, which is accused of paying millions of euros to jihadist groups such as the Islamic State to keep its cement facility in northern Syria operational during the early years of Syria’s civil war.

However, this does not rule out the possibility of the company being charged with the most serious allegation leveled against a French company in recent memory for its acts in another nation.

Instead, the court remanded the case to the investigating magistrates, who will re-examine the accusation as well as another charge of “endangering the lives of others.”

Lafarge is also accused of supporting terrorism and breaking an EU embargo by making payments to its Syrian business in 2013 and 2014.

The crimes against humanity allegation was dismissed by the Paris Court of Appeal in 2019, however the corporation was recommended to be punished on the other charges.

Aside from the corporation as a whole, eight Lafarge executives, including former CEO Bruno Laffont, have been accused with supporting a terrorist group and/or putting the lives of the company’s former Syrian employees in jeopardy.