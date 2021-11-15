Kostas Tsimikas is ready to give Liverpool’s Andy Robertson what he’s been waiting for.

Last season, Andy Robertson played more minutes than any other Liverpool player, which was a testament to both his own dependability and Jurgen Klopp’s limited capacity to rotate within the left-back position.

Because of injuries elsewhere, accessible senior players like Robertson had to play as much as possible to help out inexperienced teammates.

As a result, newcomer Kostas Tsimikas had to spend the majority of his debut season at Anfield on the bench.

This meant that going into the new season, there was a lot of uncertainty about how things would turn out.