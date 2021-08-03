Kojou Sara from ‘Genshin Impact’: Release Date, Skills, Talents, Constellations, And Animations [Leaked Information]

Kujou Sara, a new playable 4-star character in “Genshin Impact” Update 2.1, has been revealed by Chinese gaming company miHoyo. The following are some unofficial details regarding the future character that the game developer has yet to publish.

Kujou Sara, the next “Genshin Impact” Electro bow user, is expected to make her debut in the game’s Update 2.1 via a character banner featuring Raiden Shogun. Lumie, an industry insider, stated that the Raiden Shogun banner would be released on September 1, but added that the date could change.

Sara’s abilities, notably her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, were also revealed by another insider titled Project Celestia. According to the leak, her Elemental Skill is Tengu Stormcall, in which she retreats with the speed of a tengu while asking for Crowfeather protection. She also obtains 18 seconds of Crowfeather Cover and fires a fully charged Aimed Shot.

The cover will be consumed, but a Crowfeather will remain at the intended location. Tengu Juurai: Ambush will then be triggered, which will last for a brief time but cause Electro damage to opponents. In addition, the character receives an ATK Bonus based on Kujou Sara’s Base ATK.

Subjugation: Koukou Sentou is the name of her Elemental Burst in the meantime. Sara summons a Tengui Juurai: Titanbreaker when this is activated. Opponents are subjected to AoE Electro damage. Titanbreaker will scatter into four quick Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster after a short time, dealing AoE Electro damage. The active character will gain the same ATK Bonus from Stormcluster and Titanbreaker as they do from Elemental Skill.

Kujou Sara’s Constellations was also posted by Project Celestia in a separate tweet. Crow’s Eye, Dark Wings, The War Within, Conclusive Proof, My World, and Spellsinger are among them. Industry insider abc64, on the other hand, posted a video below demonstrating the impending 4-star character’s Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.

While miHoyo could yet tweak Kujou Sara’s animations and kit, the video gives fans a preview of how the Electro bow user will perform when she debuts on “Genshin Impact.” In the lack of formal confirmation of Sara’s talents, fans should regard these rumors as very speculative.