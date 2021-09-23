Knives, narcotics packets, and cell phones are discovered during a dawn raid.

Wirral Police discovered a stockpile of drugs, firearms, and cellphones during a dawn search.

On Wednesday morning (September 22), police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Birkenhead.

Officers discovered a large number of Class A drugs, guns, and cell phones during their investigation of the residence.

A body was discovered on an industrial estate.

Several blades, as well as packets of what look to be drug wraps, scales, and at least seven cell phones, were seized from the scene, according to police photos.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with the intent to distribute them.

“The local policing team at #TeamBeb have carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Birkenhead this morning,” a Wirral Police spokesperson stated in a Facebook post.

“Officers discovered a large number of Class A drugs, guns, and cell phones during their investigation of the residence.

“#OpVermont, a male has been arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A.”

The search in Birkenhead came after several successful narcotics seizures on Merseyside.

On Saturday September 18, Merseyside Police executed a warrant at the Railway Hotel on Brighton Road in Waterloo, arresting three men and a woman for drug supply offences.

During a search of the pub, cops discovered substantial quantities of suspected cocaine, mixing agent, and drug accessories.

In addition to the narcotics and equipment, police discovered more over £45,000 in cash, which they suspect was obtained through criminal activity.