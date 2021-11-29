Knife-wielding attackers from Merseyside have been brought before the courts.

Families are ruined and lives are lost as a result of violence.

Stabbing attacks inflict deep wounds that scar the mind, and victims who survive have to live with those memories for the rest of their lives.

“Knives kill,” one judge said in one of the cases below. Knives injure people. Knives cause harm. Knives are a family’s worst enemy.” Nan feels ‘stuck’ in jail after being paralyzed by her lover’s jealous companion. Some people disregard this advise, deciding to kill or hurt their victims in the privacy of their own homes.

Here are the attackers brought before Merseyside courts this year, ranging from males turning on their lovers to a violent post-sex frenzy.

When Stephen Taylor was found guilty of injuring and sentenced to three years in prison, he wailed before ripping off his electronic tag and tossing it across the courtroom.

After they had sex, the 24-year-old caretaker stabbed another man 12 times while saying “I’m not f***ing gay.”

When the victim came to a halt and refused to perform a sex act, he became enraged.

Taylor, who claimed self-defense, was found guilty of wounding but not of wounding with intent.

He denied using homophobic slurs before his sentencing and argued that his victim had hit him with a bottle first.

The victim “felt he was going to die” during the attack, prosecutor Neil Bisarya said, and when he tried to flee, Taylor “rugby tackled him” and the naked men wrestled in the hallway.

At 5.54 a.m., officers arrived and saw the victim “soaked in blood.”

An “extensive open wound” to the left side of his neck measuring 10cm long, 5cm wide, and 5cm deep, 1cm cuts to his right cheek and below his left eye, two stab wounds to the right side of his chest, a stab wound to his left armpit, cuts to his left arm, and fractures to his right foot were among his injuries.

Taylor was arrested in Wallasey after complaints of a naked guy on the street.

When a jealous husband mutilated his wife, he stabbed her up to 300 times, inflicting 100 scars on her face and head in a “act of horrific and barbarous violence.”

"Delightful" and "deeply," George Leather believed compulsively.