Kerry Katona will star in the new Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins series.

Kerry Katona announced on Instagram that she will be a part of the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The singer and TV personality announced the news on her Instagram story by re-posting a photo of herself and her friend Ulrika Jonsson, who will also be featured on the show, from Fabulous Magazine.

“Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins entire line-up confirmed swipe up for more @kerrykatona7,” the post added.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is a military training reality show that puts celebrities through their paces by putting them through military-style trials and exams that will put their mental and physical abilities to the test.

Ant Middleton, an ex-UK Special Forces operator, is the show’s chief instructor, although this will be his final season since he was fired from Channel 4 earlier this year due to inappropriate behavior.

Ant will still feature in the show’s third celebrity episode, despite the fact that the current season began filming in October of last year.

Former X Factor contestants Jake Quickenden and Alexandra Burke, Olympian James Cracknell, ex-footballer Kieron Dyer, and former Loose Women presenter Saira Khan are among those joining Kerry Katona and Ulrika Jonsson in the roster.

Reality TV personalities Wes Nelson and Vicky Patterson, paralympic athlete Aled Davis, broadcaster Ore Oduba, and BMX champion Shanaze Reade are among the participants.

On the Inner Hebrides island of Raasay, the celebrities will be put through their paces, following in the footsteps of fellow celebrities Wayne Bridge, Joey Essex, and Anthea Turner.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will premiere on Channel 4 on Sunday, August 29 at 9 p.m.