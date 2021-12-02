Kerry Katona shows off a £2 million mansion’s’retro’ bedroom remodel.

Kerry Katona has given admirers a sneak peek at her £2 million home’s latest refurbishment.

Kerry is remodeling her Cheshire property, where she lives with her five children and fiancé Ryan Mahoney, 32.

After relocating from East Sussex, the former Atomic Kitten singer moved into the property earlier this year.

After her garments ‘go up in flames’ in Aldi, a woman shouts.

Kerry filed bankruptcy in 2008, and when work stopped up during the epidemic, she had to borrow money from her mother.

She has, however, made her first million and purchased a home after joining OnlyFans in 2020.

This week, the mother-of-five offered followers an update on her home remodeling by giving them a tour of her bedroom.

Kerry captioned a video on Instagram, “It’s coming together!!”

Instagram

Kerry’s bedroom, which includes a king-sized bed and a wide gold-framed mirror, is decorated in grey and mustard yellow.

A similar hardwood chest of drawers, bedside tables, and a dressing table complete the luxury room.

Fans reacted positively to the new bedroom, with some describing it as “vintage.”

“Love the retro style in your room,” one user said, “but you’re lacking a patterned carpet to finish it off.”

“It looks rather retro, very wonderful,” said another.

“That looks lovely, love the furnishings x,” commented a third.

A fourth person added: “It looks fantastic!! I adore the colossal floor mirror!!” Instagram Kerry posts images from inside her home, which she is refurbishing, on a daily basis.

Last week, the 41-year-old released a video on Instagram showing off the property’s magnificent corridor, which was decorated with artwork, photos, and plants.

The property also has a cutting-edge kitchen and beautiful grounds.