Kenya’s Property Market Set for Strong Rebound in 2026

After enduring a challenging 2024 marked by high interest rates and sluggish construction activity, Kenya’s real estate sector is poised for a dramatic recovery. Developers are predicting a surge in property sales and construction activity as economic conditions stabilize, with the affordable housing segment and satellite towns expected to be at the forefront of this boom.

New Frontiers in Affordable Housing

Industry leaders are optimistic that 2026 will signal the beginning of a market renaissance, thanks to a stabilizing shilling, policy reforms, and growing demand for affordable housing. Sale prices have already risen by 8.2% year-on-year, suggesting that the market correction has ended and developers are now eyeing expansion.

Unlike previous booms in established areas like Karen or Muthaiga, the next wave of growth is expected to unfold in satellite towns such as Ruiru, Juja, and Syokimau. These areas are now attracting middle-class buyers seeking affordable housing options with better connectivity to Nairobi, offering the ideal mix of affordability and accessibility.

Diaspora Investments Drive Growth

Another key factor fueling this resurgence is the record inflow of remittances from Kenyans abroad. In 2025, the diaspora sent home unprecedented amounts, much of which is being invested directly in property, bypassing the challenges posed by local lending rates. These “dollar investors” are fueling cash sales, further boosting the market.

Technology is also playing a major role in transforming the sector. PropTech innovations, such as digital land registries and transparent online platforms, are reducing fraud and offering greater confidence to buyers, especially in the off-plan market.

Incentives from the government aimed at supporting the construction of low-cost housing are proving effective. Developers focusing on units priced below Sh5 million are finding strong demand and benefiting from tax incentives, helping meet the growing need for affordable homes.

With construction cranes already dotting the skyline, Kenya’s real estate sector is beginning to rebound from the challenges of recent years. For savvy investors, the opportunity to buy at the market’s lowest point is rapidly closing, making 2026 a pivotal year for the property market’s recovery.