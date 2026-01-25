Kenya’s Kiplagat and Kosgei Set for Tokyo Marathon Showdown

The Tokyo Marathon is set to be an electrifying battleground this March, as two of Kenya’s brightest stars, Timothy Kiplagat and Brigid Kosgei, prepare to lead a world-class field in one of the richest road races in Asia.

The 2026 edition of the World Athletics Platinum Label event has assembled a roster of elite distance runners that reads like a who’s who of marathon royalty. Among them, Kenya’s Kiplagat and Kosgei are headlining the competition, promising a high-stakes showdown with Ethiopia’s finest athletes.

For Kenyan fans, the Tokyo Marathon holds immense significance. With millions of dollars in prize money at stake, it is not just another race, but a chance to make a statement on the global stage as the athletics calendar continues to heat up. Kiplagat and Kosgei’s presence is more than a bid for victory; it is a declaration of intent ahead of the challenging year ahead.

Men’s Race: Kiplagat’s Challenge

Timothy Kiplagat, who boasts a personal best of 2:02:55—ranking him among the world’s top marathoners—will enter the race with a great deal of national pride on his shoulders. Having placed second in Tokyo in 2024, Kiplagat is familiar with the course and its demands. This year, he is focused on taking the top spot in a field loaded with competition.

His primary challenger is Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele, the defending champion who has an intimate knowledge of the Tokyo route. The two men share a fierce rivalry that will surely make for an intense contest, with Kiplagat’s speed set against Takele’s experience.

The men’s race features a remarkable depth of talent, with eight athletes having run personal bests under 2:04. This translates to a blistering pace of roughly 2 minutes and 56 seconds per kilometer—a challenge even for seasoned professionals. Among the dark horses is Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich, who posted a 2:03:13 in Berlin in 2023, signaling his potential to shake up the established favorites.

Kosgei Eyes Comeback

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Brigid Kosgei as she returns to the Tokyo Marathon after a few years of ups and downs. The former world record holder (2:14:04), who clinched the Tokyo title in 2022 with a time of 2:16:02, is aiming to return to her dominant form. Kosgei faces a formidable challenge from Ethiopia’s Sutume Kebede, who holds the course record of 2:15:55, set just last year.

The women’s race promises a thrilling tactical battle. Kosgei’s speed will be tested against Kebede’s recent form, while Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru, the Berlin Marathon champion, adds another layer of strength to the Kenyan contingent. The question remains: will the Kenyan women collaborate to disrupt the Ethiopian pack, or will it be every woman for herself?

Beyond the fierce competition, the Tokyo Marathon offers significant financial rewards. A victory could mean substantial future earnings, with appearance fees reaching upwards of KES 15 million, not including the prize purse. For these elite athletes, the marathon is as much about securing financial stability as it is about athletic glory.