Kenya’s 61% Senior School Transition Reveals Hidden Costs and Struggles

The Kenyan government has heralded a 61% transition rate to Senior Secondary School (Grade 10) under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), yet many parents are grappling with unforeseen financial burdens and confusion, leaving thousands of students stranded at home. While the authorities celebrate the implementation of their 100% transition policy, the reality on the ground is far from the success story being touted.

The Financial Reality of “Free” Education

Mary Atieno, a mother from Kisumu, echoes the frustrations of many families across the country: “They say it is free, but the admission letter says otherwise.” Atieno’s comments reflect the growing sentiment that the government’s promise of “free” education is largely an illusion. Hidden costs such as lunch money, remedial fees, and development funds quickly add up, with some parents reporting expenditures as high as KES 20,000 for a single child. This cost is a significant barrier for families already struggling with the high cost of living, often leaving children unable to access education.

These financial pressures have left many parents scrambling to find funds, while others remain in limbo, unsure of how to meet the escalating costs required for their children to start school. The situation has been exacerbated by confusion regarding school placements, leaving countless learners without a clear path forward.

Government’s Response: Coercive Measures and Unequal Infrastructure

In response to the rising number of children unable to attend school, the government has deployed National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) to conduct door-to-door “mop-up” operations. While this strategy aims to address truancy, critics argue it fails to tackle the underlying issue: poverty. The solution is being framed as a quick fix, ignoring the deeper challenges of financing education in an under-resourced system.

Furthermore, many of the schools that are now receiving Grade 10 students are ill-equipped to provide a quality education. With insufficient laboratories and classrooms, students are left to learn science from textbooks without the hands-on experiences that are crucial for understanding the subject. The lack of infrastructure continues to be a critical challenge in realizing the CBC’s goals of preparing students for a dynamic, modern workforce.

Rising Dropout Rates and Social Challenges

Beyond the financial and logistical issues, the transition to Senior Secondary School is also facing a social crisis. Early pregnancies and drug abuse are contributing factors to the rising dropout rates. These issues reflect the broader societal struggles that the education system is ill-prepared to address. As teenagers face increasing pressures, the CBC’s focus on academic competencies may be overlooking their emotional and social needs, further complicating the transition to Senior School.

A System in Flux

The Competency-Based Curriculum was heralded as a reform to improve Kenya’s education system, addressing its long-standing flaws. However, as the first cohort of students enters Senior Secondary School, the cracks are becoming more evident. Despite the government’s claims of a 61% transition rate, the remaining 39%—hundreds of thousands of students—remain out of school due to financial, logistical, and social barriers. For many, the CBC appears to be a work in progress, with its benefits still largely theoretical for those most in need.