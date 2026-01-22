Kenyan Women Trapped in Cambodia: Desperate Plea for Rescue

A Kenyan woman has sounded a dire alarm from Cambodia, revealing a horrific human trafficking operation that has ensnared over 100 East Africans, including young women lured by promises of lucrative jobs in the hospitality and beauty sectors.

Nancy Akinyi, whose name has been changed for safety, sent a chilling distress message from Phnom Penh, where she and other Kenyans are being held against their will, forced into cyber-slavery and threatened with sex trafficking. “They told me I would be doing makeup. Now they say if I don’t work, they will sell me,” she explained in the desperate voice note that has shocked her family back home in Nairobi’s Kibra estate.

The Deceptive Scheme

Akinyi, like many others, was initially promised a stable job as a cosmetologist with a salary of KES 80,000 per month. In May 2025, she left Kenya, excited to begin her new career. However, upon arrival in Cambodia, her passport was seized, and she was taken to a guarded compound where armed men told her she owed KES 500,000 for the travel costs. Her hopes quickly turned into a nightmare.

“We are prisoners here,” Akinyi whispered in a voice note, confirming the harrowing conditions. The victims, mostly women, are forced to work 16-hour days scamming people online. Those who resist face violent punishment, including beatings with electric batons. Akinyi and others are now living in fear, knowing that if they don’t meet their targets, they could be sold into brothels in Sihanoukville.

The traffickers, operating a well-organized network, recruit young Africans from Nairobi with promises of better jobs. Once in Cambodia, these victims are sold to Chinese-run scam compounds. Authorities in Cambodia and Thailand, where many of the victims initially arrived, have so far failed to intervene meaningfully, leaving the captives with little hope of escape.

Government Inaction and Growing Crisis

Despite urgent pleas to the Kenyan Embassy in Thailand, which oversees Cambodia, the victims report receiving minimal assistance. Embassy officials reportedly suggested they “buy their own tickets” back home, ignoring the fact that many are being held under duress and have no access to their passports or personal funds.

The tragedy unfolds against a backdrop of rising human trafficking cases from East Africa to Southeast Asia, particularly the so-called “Golden Triangle” region. In the past few years, dozens of Kenyans have been rescued from similar situations in Myanmar and Laos, but the issue remains widespread. With recruitment for domestic work in the Middle East now restricted, many desperate job seekers are falling prey to these new, deadly trafficking routes.

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi condemned the situation, calling it a “national disgrace” and demanding the Kenyan government take more decisive action. “These are not criminals; they are economic refugees betrayed by their own government,” he said.

The plight of Akinyi and her fellow detainees has left their families devastated. Akinyi’s mother, who had sold her land to fund her daughter’s trip, now desperately wishes only for her safety. “I don’t want the house anymore. I just want my child,” she said, torn by the anguish of not knowing if her daughter will ever return.

As the days pass, the trapped Kenyans’ hope fades. Their plea remains simple yet urgent: they do not seek money or justice; they just want to come home.