Kenyan Family in US Loses Three Children in Tragic Naivasha Crash

A Kenyan family based in the United States is grappling with an unbearable loss after three of their children died in a tragic road accident in Naivasha, Kenya. The siblings—Njeri (16), Emmanuel (13), and Kairo (6)—were killed in a crash that has sent shockwaves through their community, sparking an outpouring of grief both in Kenya and across the globe.

Fatal Collision Strikes During Family Holiday

The heartbreaking incident occurred on January 4, 2026, on the notorious Nairobi-Nakuru Highway near Soysambu, Gilgil, as the family was traveling to Bungoma. The Ndirangu-Winkelpleck family had embarked on a trip to visit a children’s home they support, a journey meant to be a joyful reunion. Instead, their van was struck head-on by a trailer overtaking recklessly, a moment of violence that left the family devastated.

The impact of the crash was catastrophic. Emmanuel, a 13-year-old student at Hoover Middle School in Iowa, and his younger brother Kairo, just six years old, were killed instantly. Their older sister, Njeri, who had been a cheerleader at West High School, was critically injured and fought for her life in a Nairobi hospital. Despite the best efforts of doctors, Njeri succumbed to her injuries 12 days later, passing away on January 16, 2026. The family’s dream of a reunion turned into an unfathomable nightmare, with three young lives lost in the blink of an eye.

The parents, Wangui Ndirangu and Christopher Winkelpleck, survived the crash with minor injuries but are now left to cope with the overwhelming grief of losing their children. “We are merely stewards, and our children belong to God,” said human rights advocate Saitabao Ole Kanchory, who offered words of solace to the grieving mother.

Grief and Support Across Continents

The tragic deaths have drawn expressions of sympathy and support from two continents. In Iowa, schools lowered flags to honor the young lives lost, while vigils were held to remember the siblings. In Nairobi, daily support meetings have been organized at the International Christian Centre (ICC) to help the family navigate this devastating loss.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched, seeking KSh 9 million (USD 70,000) to cover Njeri’s extensive medical bills and funeral costs. The family now faces the overwhelming task of burying all three of their children within a span of just days.

The fatal crash is part of a broader crisis of road safety in Kenya. Already in the first three weeks of 2026, over 290 lives have been lost in road accidents. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the Sacco responsible for the accident, but for the Ndirangu-Winkelpleck family, these actions come far too late.

A memorial service was held at ICC Nairobi on January 23, where family and friends remembered the children. Njeri was celebrated for her bright smile and enthusiasm as a cheerleader, Emmanuel for his humor, and Kairo for his innocence and joy. The siblings will be cremated on January 24, 2026, at the Kariokor Crematorium.

As the family faces an unimaginable future without their children, they return to the United States with the unbearable silence of loss and three urns, a painful reminder of a journey that ended in tragedy.