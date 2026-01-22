Kenyan Diaspora Raises Sh8 Million to Replicate Bodies of Three Family Members Killed in US Crash

The Kenyan diaspora has rallied to raise over Sh8 million to repatriate the bodies of three family members tragically killed in a crash in Pennsylvania, USA. The community’s rapid mobilization highlights the strength of collective action in times of crisis.

The tragic accident occurred in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, when the victims’ vehicle collided with a truck, leading to the deaths of two family members at the scene and another, Victoria “Vicky” Njeri Njoroge, who later succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The crash has devastated both the Kenyan community in Pennsylvania and family members back home.

Community Mobilization

In response to the overwhelming financial burden of repatriating the bodies, the Kenyan diaspora quickly launched a fundraising campaign. WhatsApp groups and GoFundMe pages became vital platforms for donations, and within days, over Sh8 million was collected. The funds will cover the substantial cost of shipping the bodies to Kenya, estimated at more than $15,000 (approximately Sh2.2 million) per person.

“Vicky was a ray of joy, always full of optimism and resilience,” said her sister Mariam, who described the loss as incomprehensible. Vicky, who had worked tirelessly to build a new life abroad, is remembered fondly by those who knew her. The funds will now ensure a dignified return for the three family members, whose final journey is made possible through the generosity of their community.

The Price of Life Abroad

The tragedy brings into sharp focus the challenges faced by many in the diaspora, where financial safety nets are often nonexistent. As families abroad face unexpected crises, the absence of adequate support systems makes it necessary for communities to step in and provide assistance during times of mourning.

The process of repatriating the bodies is not without its logistical hurdles. The family now faces the difficult task of navigating through paperwork and clearance procedures. However, the financial burden has been alleviated, thanks to the swift action of the diaspora, a powerful demonstration of the Kenyan principle of “Harambee”—coming together to support one another in times of need.

As the bodies are prepared for their final journey home, the Sh8 million raised stands as a testament to the enduring bonds of the Kenyan community. Even in death, the family is not alone—proving that no matter how far you go, Kenya remains with you.