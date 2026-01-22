Kenya Leverages Satellite Technology in Effort to Save Endangered Mountain Bongo

Kenya has taken a bold step in wildlife conservation by deploying advanced satellite technology to monitor and protect the critically endangered Mountain Bongo. The initiative, called “Project Centinela,” represents a groundbreaking collaboration between the Kenya Space Agency (KSA), the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC), and the US-based satellite imaging company Planet.

Eyes in the Sky

The Mountain Bongo, a rare forest antelope native only to Kenya, has seen its population dwindle to fewer than 100 individuals, primarily due to poaching, disease, and habitat destruction. In response, “Project Centinela” aims to reverse this troubling trend by utilizing a constellation of nanosatellites that provide real-time, high-resolution imagery of the Bongo’s fragile habitat in the forests of Mount Kenya and the Aberdares.

In an era where traditional wildlife monitoring can be limited by geography and manpower, the project introduces a new era of conservation through technology. Using daily satellite scans that can detect vegetation changes as small as 3 meters, the project enables wildlife rangers to identify illegal activities, such as logging, charcoal burning, and forest fires, before they inflict irreversible damage on the Bongo’s critical habitat.

“We are bringing space technology to the frontline of conservation,” said Charles Mwangi, Acting Director of the KSA, during the launch in Nanyuki. “This data allows us to detect illegal logging, charcoal burning, and forest fires before they can destroy the critical habitat these animals need to survive.”

Safeguarding Future Generations

The project is designed to support Kenya’s broader wildlife recovery plan, which includes a target of growing the Mountain Bongo population to 730 animals over the next 50 years. The use of satellite data is a vital component of this ambitious goal, as it helps conservationists plan for the safe release of captive-bred bongos into the wild, where they can be rewilded into secure, unspoiled areas free from human encroachment.

“The stakes are high,” said a spokesperson from MKWC. “Not only is the Mountain Bongo a vital species, but its forest home is also a critical water tower for Kenya, providing water for millions downstream. Protecting the Bongo is essential for the country’s long-term environmental health.”

Project Centinela is setting Kenya apart as a leader in the growing field of conservation technology in Africa. By integrating the same satellite surveillance tools used for military and agricultural purposes, the project offers a modern solution to the longstanding challenge of safeguarding endangered species in rugged, remote environments.

As the first images from the satellites are analyzed, hope is rising for the future of the Mountain Bongo, with the animals now having a protector in the skies, orbiting 500 kilometers above their shrinking forest home.