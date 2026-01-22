Kenya Eyes Higher Growth Amid IMF’s Optimistic Forecast for Africa

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa, projecting a 4.6% expansion for 2026, signaling a recovery after years of economic instability. However, Kenya is aiming even higher, setting an ambitious target of over 5% as it navigates local economic challenges.

The IMF’s update, part of its January World Economic Outlook, highlights signs of progress in the region, which has struggled with debt crises and inflation in recent years. The improved growth rate, up from 4.4% in 2025, is credited to macroeconomic reforms in key economies such as Nigeria and South Africa. These reforms, including subsidy removals and tax hikes, are beginning to show results, according to the global financial body.

Kenya’s Struggle for Economic Rebound

Kenya’s government, however, has set a higher bar. The country is targeting growth above 5%, fueled by hopes of a recovery in key sectors such as tourism, tea exports, and services. Despite the IMF’s optimistic forecast, the country’s economic landscape remains fraught with challenges.

On a positive note, inflation in Kenya has stabilized, and the Kenyan shilling has found a more stable exchange rate against the U.S. dollar, easing the cost of imports. But for many Kenyans, particularly those in the informal economy, the impact of high taxes continues to strain disposable income, slowing the trickle-down effect of any national growth. For instance, while the country’s GDP is on an upward trajectory, the average Kenyan—often referred to as the “mwananchi”—has not yet felt the benefits in their daily life.

Global trends also offer mixed signals for Kenya. While the IMF has raised the global growth forecast to 3.3%, which could boost demand for Kenyan exports like coffee, flowers, and avocados, economists remain cautious. “We are walking a tightrope,” said one Nairobi-based analyst, noting that any external shocks, such as a surge in oil prices or geopolitical tensions, could quickly reverse the recovery.

Despite the looming risks, the Kenyan economy’s potential remains a key focus. With a recovery that’s still fragile, both the IMF and local experts will be keeping a close eye on the coming months to see if the country can achieve its ambitious growth goals or if unforeseen challenges will derail its progress.