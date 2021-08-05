Kendall Jenner is being sued for $1.8 million for allegedly breaching her modeling contract.

Kendall Jenner has been charged with breach of contract after failing to show up for a photoshoot, according to a legal complaint filed in a New York City court.

According to E! News, the Italian fashion house Liu Jo filed a complaint against the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star when she failed to show up for the second of two planned photoshoots in London in March last year.

Damages of at least $1.8 million are sought by the company.

Jenner was obligated to appear in two photo shoots as part of the arrangement, one for Liu Jo’s Spring/Summer 2020 campaign and the other for Liu Jo’s Fall/Winter 2020 campaign. Jenner did not show up for the second round of coronavirus restrictions.

According to Forbes, Jenner was the highest-paid model in the world in 2018, earning $22.5 million per year.

Jenner was guaranteed $1.5 million for the two photoshoots, plus a 20% service charge, per the terms of the deal with the Italian apparel firm.

In the case, Liu Jo claims that the 25-year-old actress finished the first filming in July 2019 and that the firm had already paid Jenner $1.35 million by February.

According to the lawsuit, Liu Jo and Jenner’s model management agency, The Society Management, agreed to reschedule the second shoot for the fall, but the latter did not confirm a new date. Jenner allegedly “ceased replying to Liu Jo” until the company “informed her that it regarded her in breach of the contract and that, as a result, the contract was terminated,” according to the fashion label. According to court documents acquired by E! News, the corporation filed the lawsuit after “failing to receive a reimbursement” owing to the supermodel.

The claims were refuted by the Society’s management.

“The lawsuit is frivolous. The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has repeatedly offered Liu Jo alternate dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the agency said, adding that Kendall “has willingly offered to complete services honoring her commitments.”

According to Liu Jo’s lawsuit, Jenner suggested delaying the shoot until October after the firm discovered that the model will be in Italy shooting for another designer in September.

A link to a Metro UK article showing images of the model coming for a Versace photoshoot the same month was provided in the complaint. Kendall made an appearance. Brief News from Washington Newsday.