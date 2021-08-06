‘Kena: Spirit Bridge’ is a film directed by Kena. The Game is Compared to an Emotional Pixar Film by a Voice Actor

According to one of the game’s key voice actors, the upcoming PlayStation title Kena: Bridge of Spirits would surprise gamers with its “depth, passion, and emotion.”

The Video Game Version of a Pixar Film

For those unfamiliar, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a fantasy-adventure game created by Ember Lab’s small crew. The indie developer has worked on ads for Coca-Cola, Hisense, and Major League Baseball, and has a background in visual effects and animation.

Its production has been consistently good for the previous ten years, with the VFX artists demonstrating a great flair for building lush scenes, conceiving appealing characters, and capturing lifelike details. As a result, it’s no surprise that its first game managed to capture everyone’s attention with its stunning aesthetics, generating repeated parallels to Pixar’s work.

Indeed, when reporting Kena, sources like GamesRadar, GameRant, and IGN have all mentioned the famed film company, and it’s easy to see why. On the surface, the game looks a lot like Pixar’s best work, with emotive facial animations, endearing side characters, and vivid surroundings.

Even individuals involved in the development of Kena, such as Canadian voice actor Tod Fennell, have drawn parallels. “It has a pretty cozy style,” the performer stated in an exclusive interview with This website. Yes, it has an RPG feel to it, but it looks and feels nearly like a Pixar film.”

An Emotionally Charging Experience

At the upcoming film, Fennell plays Taro, a lovely spirit who was first seen in the Tribeca Spotlight presentation.

“Kena is a spirit guide, right?” Fennell stated, providing some perspective on how Taro fits into the larger story. [Taro] is one of the tortured souls she is attempting to free.”

Fennell claims that seeking emotional catharsis is the driving force for everything you accomplish in Ember Lab’s game. It doesn’t matter if you’re exploring the beautiful landscape, solving puzzles with the charming “Rot” creatures (imagine Gremlins’ Mogwais combined with Spirited Away’s Soot Sprites), or fighting foes; it’s all for the same reason. That is, to assist others.

Fennel expanded on this by noting, “This is a simple summary.”