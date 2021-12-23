Kelvin Fletcher from Emmerdale looks unrecognizable in a vintage footage from the ITV series.

As the ITV soap prepares for Christmas, Emmerdale executives have taken a journey down memory lane.

A throwback film from the Dales was uploaded on the serial drama’s official Instagram page, and it shows Kelvin Fletcher as Andy Sugden when he was much younger.

Andy is shown with his father Jack Sugden, who was played by the late Clive Hornby, who died in July 2008.

The two of them are seen wandering through the farm in the video.

“A very old festive throwback for you from 1999 with Jack and a very smart little Andy!” Emmerdale captioned the photo.

“Go on Andy lad,” Kelvin Fletcher, who is a fan of the post, says.

A lot of soap fans have also weighed in on the old footage.

“Two amazing personalities,” stated gearbox54playstation. They are sorely missed.” “I watch old Emmerdale vids on YouTube all the time and I adore it,” Instagram user deedurkin33 remarked. “Even back then, he was a fantastic performer, and we need him back in Emmerdale,” suedawes1955 remarked. Kelvin, who is now 37 years old, left the Dales in 2016 following a remarkable 15-year run on the show.

Since then, he’s competed on and won Strictly Come Dancing.

The father-of-two and his wife Liz announced earlier this week that they are expecting another child.

“There’s no doubt that the best thing to come out of 2021 for the Fletcher family is the news that we’re expecting again,” he told PA news agency.

“We are overjoyed and can’t wait to welcome the new member of our family,” says the couple.